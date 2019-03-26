Teens sing breathtaking lullaby to victims of abortion in state capitol building

Video recorded 2017. Members of the choir of St. John Cantius — a parish in the Archdiocese of Chicago that seeks to preserve the beauty of traditional liturgy and sacred music — joined with … More

Video recorded 2017. Members of the choir of St. John Cantius — a parish in the Archdiocese of Chicago that seeks to preserve the beauty of traditional liturgy and sacred music — joined with Crusaders for Life in 2017 to sing the “Coventry Carol,” which stems from a medieval mystery play that depicts the massacre of the Holy Innocents by the soldiers of King Herod, as depicted in the Gospel of St. Matthew. I