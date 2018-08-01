The Portiuncula Indulgence

Clicks117The Portiuncula Indulgence
CatholicSaints.Info The Porziuncola Indulgence could at first be gained only in the Porziuncola chapel between the afternoon of 1 August and sunset on 2 August. On 5 August 1480 (or 1481), Pope Sixt… More
St Francis d'Assise, pray for us.
Live with the cript: www.sanfrancescopatronoditalia.it/web-cam-cripta-…
The Indulgence, if the person gaining it is free from every sin including venial sin, remits all the temporal punishment due to sin and may be applied to the person himself or herself or to a soul in Purgatory. If there is any adherence to sin in the person gaining the Indulgence, the Indulgence becomes partial.
The Indulgence may now be gained in any basilica, cathedral, or parish … More
