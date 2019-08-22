Clicks193
The 'Payoff Chart'
Voris clearly wants us to be upset with him about specific money payouts. I apologize if I sound cynical, but what on earth are they supposed to do? If someone wants money in an attempted (impossible) exchange for their suffering, courts are going to get it for them. "Money heals all ills" - isn't that in the Bible? As Catholics within a diocese, we can't demand that our donations not go to these court cases of the diocese. The diocese is not going to have the freedom to say they don't have money for the payoffs, they need to put it toward, for instance, marriage prep classes or painting the church. The court money will be squeezed from somewhere. There is something that bothers me about Voris. His righteous anger seems misplaced. Maybe he is looking for clicks? And maybe he would prefer we set up carnivals in our Cathedrals and sell tickets? or sell our cathedrals at rock bottom prices? Or maybe I am missing something. If he wants to join a finance committee, he can have at it.**Going forward, we can designate where our funds go, but the diocese will only withdraw money from those places to make up the difference.
I think that Voris is like a train derailed. He just sees an accusation against a bishop and goes for it, relentlessly, he doesn't think, he doesn't ponder the situation, he doesn't try to find out if it's true or not, if, in a case of massive accusations, all of them are justified or if there is an element of persecution or of tying the Church's hands for some social or political debate, etc. …More
I think that Voris is like a train derailed. He just sees an accusation against a bishop and goes for it, relentlessly, he doesn't think, he doesn't ponder the situation, he doesn't try to find out if it's true or not, if, in a case of massive accusations, all of them are justified or if there is an element of persecution or of tying the Church's hands for some social or political debate, etc. NOTHING, THEY ALL ARE GUILTY... AS CHARGED... AND WITH NO WAY TO PROVE THE THING OTHERWISE. The guy should go to a real retreat and reflect on his actions. There needs to be a prophet in this situation, Voris is not the one. May God illuminate him, because I think he has good intentions, only, of those is paved the way to hell, let's hope Boris goes to heaven
I agree, we really need a prophet in this situation.