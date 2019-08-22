The 'Payoff Chart'

I think that Voris is like a train derailed. He just sees an accusation against a bishop and goes for it, relentlessly, he doesn't think, he doesn't ponder the situation, he doesn't try to find out if it's true or not, if, in a case of massive accusations, all of them are justified or if there is an element of persecution or of tying the Church's hands for some social or political debate, etc. … More

I think that Voris is like a train derailed. He just sees an accusation against a bishop and goes for it, relentlessly, he doesn't think, he doesn't ponder the situation, he doesn't try to find out if it's true or not, if, in a case of massive accusations, all of them are justified or if there is an element of persecution or of tying the Church's hands for some social or political debate, etc. NOTHING, THEY ALL ARE GUILTY... AS CHARGED... AND WITH NO WAY TO PROVE THE THING OTHERWISE. The guy should go to a real retreat and reflect on his actions. There needs to be a prophet in this situation, Voris is not the one. May God illuminate him, because I think he has good intentions, only, of those is paved the way to hell, let's hope Boris goes to heaven