Hava Nagila and a dancing nun at the ENC Gathering

Clicks768Hava Nagila and a dancing nun at the ENC Gathering
Celebrating "The Day of the Lord" on Saturday evening is always a special highlight during the yearly ENC Gatherings, the coming together of members of the European Network of Communities. On an … More
She’s confused riverdance with jews for jesus....she might fall and break her hip...and thats that
Like
Sounds like a jewish tune.
Music is not evil or bad. It depends how it is used. In this situation, this nun is doing very stupid moves.
Poor nun... If they want to imitate the Jews, then they have to separate men and women. The Jews NEVER dance in mixed groups.