Language

Clicks
768
Hava Nagila and a dancing nun at the ENC Gathering

AlexBKaiser
Celebrating "The Day of the Lord" on Saturday evening is always a special highlight during the yearly ENC Gatherings, the coming together of members of the European Network of Communities. On an … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Dr Stuart Reiss
She’s confused riverdance with jews for jesus....she might fall and break her hip...and thats that
Like
More
Don Reto Nay likes this.
Jim Dorchak likes this.
Stonka Ziemniaczana
Sounds like a jewish tune.
Music is not evil or bad. It depends how it is used. In this situation, this nun is doing very stupid moves.
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
@Don Reto Nay not Jews alla Francisco moda
Like
More
Don Reto Nay likes this.
Don Reto Nay
Poor nun... If they want to imitate the Jews, then they have to separate men and women. The Jews NEVER dance in mixed groups.
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.