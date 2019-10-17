Rome Will Be Purified in Blood for its Many Sins (Words of Blessed Virgin Mary to Blessed Aiello)

“Rome will be purified in blood for its many sins, especially those of impurity.” Those are the prophetic words of the Blessed Virgin Mary in a Church-approved prophecy given to Blessed Elena Aiello … More

“Rome will be purified in blood for its many sins, especially those of impurity.” Those are the prophetic words of the Blessed Virgin Mary in a Church-approved prophecy given to Blessed Elena Aiello (mystic, stigmatist, victim soul, prophet, and foundress of the Minim Tertiaries of the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ). This prophecy was given in 1959. For more details about Blessed Aiello and her prophecies, see: www.mysticsofthechurch.com/…/blessed-elena-a… Rome is so infiltrated by Freemasons, Marxists, homosexuals, satanists, members of intelligence agencies, and other organizations, and it is so corrupt and leading so many anti-God agendas, that if God doesn’t chastise Rome, as the famous saying goes, it would seem He would have to apologize to Sodom, Gomorrah, and 70 A.D. Jerusalem. The unrepentant infiltrators in Rome are already preparing their abode in Hell (whether they believe in it or not) and are intensifying their eternal future sufferings with each unrepentant sin. But the good-willed cardinals and bishops are doing too little and hence, according to numerous prophecies, they also need the wake-up call from God of suffering, which can help open their eyes and can turn to merit if they respond well. Rome will be chastised. The prophecies of Fatima, Blessed Elena Aiello, numerous Popes, and so many other saints all foretell the same thing. It’s hard to not see the writing on the wall. Many prophecies of Bruno Cornacchiola are shown starting at 00:41 in the video. For more information about Bruno Cornacchiola, see the following articles: www.catholictradition.org/Mary/revelation.htm www.jesusmariasite.org/global-earthqua… Refer to the famous book “Catholic Prophecy: The Coming Chastisement” by Yves Dupont (published by Tan Books, now out of print) for the source of many of the prophecies in this video: spideroak.com/…/Catholic%20Prop… The Fr. Malachi Martin audio clips at 07:45 are from his 1997 and 1998 interviews with Art Bell, viewable here: www.youtube.com/channel/UCETN7d1XP2g8cB… The Rabbi Mayer Schiller clip at 09:19 is from: www.youtube.com/watch The Bishop Williamson clip at 09:47 is from: www.youtube.com/watch The Dr. David Allen White clip at 11:17 is from: www.youtube.com/watch The clip about Russia at 12:32 is from this Third Secret documentary: www.youtube.com/watch The John Salza clip at 15:44 is from a clip that was on TheFatimaCenter YouTube channel but has since been strangely taken down. However, it is still viewable on my channel here: www.youtube.com/watch The Vatican lightning strike news clip at 18:06 is from: www.youtube.com/watch The Prophecy of Pope St. Pius X about a Pope of the same name fleeing Rome is mentioned many places, including by Robert Siscoe (author of True or False Pope) in this Remnant Newspaper article: www.remnantnewspaper.com/Archives/2013-0228-sisco… Note that the name of Pope St. Pius X was Giuseppe Melchiorre Sarto. Giuseppe = Joseph in English. The name of Pope Benedict XVI (currently still alive) is Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger. Both Popes had the same first name (Giuseppe = Joseph in English). Just before he died, Pope St. Pius X had a vision in which he saw a future pope of the same name fleeing over the bodies of his brethren, before being killed himself: “I have seen one of my successors, of the same name, who was fleeing over the bodies of his brethren. He will take refuge in some hiding place; but after a brief respite, he will die a cruel death.” The fact that he and Pope Benedict XVI have the same first name could just be coincidence though. Lest anybody be tempted to despair, don’t. “It is usually the case that other people can see better than we can ourselves what is good for us. It would be foolish to think that we can see better than God Himself, who is not subject to any of the passions that blind us, knows the future and can foresee all events and the consequences of every action. Experience shows that even the gravest misfortunes can have good results and the greatest successes end in disaster. A rule also that God usually follows is to attain His ends by ways that are the opposite to those human prudence would normally choose.” Source: www.olrl.org/snt_docs/trustful/p2ch4.shtml The future: www.youtube.com/watch