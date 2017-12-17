Vatican Promoted Liberalism Shows Its Effect

aderito 2 hours ago

In respect of the migrants ,this priest cancelled all masses ,and he calls a pastoral service ?,Ist how in the world doing mass disrespects the migrants ?,2nd cancelling mass is doing a pastorial service? , What about you father Farinella disrespecting our Lord Jesus ??are these clergy catholic ?Does this priest know how many christians ,have they killed in Iraque ,India , Siria, Egypt etc etc ,the past 2 years ? and he has the guts to call christians racists ????