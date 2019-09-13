Pedophile Logo on Francis’ World Youth Day Vestments?

The liturgical vestments used by "Pope" Francis and other Novus Ordo clergy during World Youth Day 2019 in Panama feature trim that includes an emblem that is 100% identical to what the FBI has … More

The liturgical vestments used by "Pope" Francis and other Novus Ordo clergy during World Youth Day 2019 in Panama feature trim that includes an emblem that is 100% identical to what the FBI has identified as the secret logo used by "boy lover" pedophiles. For additional information, including image sources, please see our blog post on this topic with extensive links and documentation: novusordowatch.org/…/francis-wyd-ves…