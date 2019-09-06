Social Justice Movement: the New World Religion?

In this video, Mathematician and Thinker James A. Lindsay establishes a parallel between religions and the Social Justice Movement, which has advocated for identity politics (race, gender, inclusion,… More





This video is a shortened version of its original, produced by In this video, Mathematician and Thinker James A. Lindsay establishes a parallel between religions and the Social Justice Movement, which has advocated for identity politics (race, gender, inclusion, diversity, etc.), and for political correctness. Showing images of evangelical cults and of social justice gatherings, one can’t deny the astonishing similarity between them, their trances, mantras, liturgies, perhaps marking one more step through the new World Religion.This video is a shortened version of its original, produced by Mike Nayna , which can be seen here