Bill Donohue, "I knew about the sexual misconduct of former Cardinal McCarrick"

Clicks138Bill Donohue, "I knew about the sexual misconduct of former Cardinal McCarrick"
The president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights said on the August 6 podcast of Ave Maria Radio’s “Morning Glory”: I am concerned that there are people like Cdl. Farrell who … More
Bill Bloody Donohue, brays like a donkey, is paid by the Catholic hierarchy in NY and would DARE NOT jeopardize his job by speakimg out. It’s shameful he admits it. But truth cannot be hidden. I fully agree with @angry bob this man is a Loser.
"Who am I ?" Let me tell you something. If I knew of anyone, neighbor, acquaintance, friend or politician ect. You bet your A$$ I would let someone know. This man no compassion, mercy or respect for victims. This man is a loser.
