World Over - 2019-09-12 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo

FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York and ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of The Catholic Thing.org analyze the Pope’s recent comments on his critics in America and around the world and take a look at the controversy surrounding the upcoming Synod on the Amazon Region set to begin in Rome next month. NADINE MAENZA, vice chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom discusses the Administration’s tough new rules limiting the number of refugees being admitted to the United States this year. RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX News contributor, Catholic mom of 9, and author of the new picture book for kids, Paloma Wants to Be Lady Freedom.