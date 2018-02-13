Language

Clicks
117
Daily Bible Reading 13 February 2018 of Catholic Mass

Irapuato
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Anselm "Do you not yet understand or comprehend?" Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 8:14-21. The disciples had forgotten to bring bread, and … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Irapuato
eucarandal
Like
More
Irapuato
Tuesday of the Sixth week in Ordinary Time

Letter of James 1:12-18.
Blessed is the man who perseveres in temptation, for when he has been proved he will receive the crown of life that he promised to those who love him.
No one experiencing temptation should say, "I am being tempted by God"; for God is not subject to temptation to evil, and he himself tempts no one.
Rather, each person … More
Like
More