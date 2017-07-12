언어
BUDAPEST: 6 - 10 July 2017
Irapuato
Budapest:
6-10 July
3.
Visit
the Franciscan Church of Pest-
on a Friday, the priest led the Way of the Cross, Eucharistic Adoration followed, and then Mass, plus Confession available. Not far from …
Irapuato
8분 전
I was SO HAPPY that Catholicism is still "alive" in Hungary...
Irapuato
BUDAPEST COLLAGE: 6 - 10 July 2017
