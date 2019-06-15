Clicks135

My Teacher Kicked Me Out of Class for Saying There are Two Genders

Tesa
CatMuse
Well done Murray. How sad to see young people mentally abused by these insane ideologies.
Piotr2000
What is name of the teacher /first and last/,
what is school name, address.
It should be make PUBLIC !

Stop for tools of SATAN !
It is not AUTHORITY - it is possessing by SATAN !
mattsixteen24
One of satan's many workers.
