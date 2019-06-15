English
Login
Clicks
135
My Teacher Kicked Me Out of Class for Saying There are Two Genders
Tesa
3
1 hour ago
www.reddit.com/…/my_teacher_kick…
Share
Like
Chat
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
CatMuse
21 minutes ago
Well done Murray. How sad to see young people mentally abused by these insane ideologies.
Like
Chat
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Piotr2000
23 minutes ago
What is name of the teacher /first and last/,
what is school name, address.
It should be make PUBLIC !
Stop for tools of SATAN !
It is not AUTHORITY - it is possessing by SATAN !
Like
Chat
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
mattsixteen24
43 minutes ago
One of satan's many workers.
Like
Chat
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up