"The First Apparition of Our Lady in Europe": Sermon by Fr R. Copsey SOLT. A Day With Mary

"The First Apparition of Our Lady in Europe": Sermon by Fr Robert Copsey SOLT. A Day With Mary, Shrine of St Augustine, Ramsgate, Kent, England. Saturday 10 May 2014. Our Lady of Europe (Spanish: … More

"The First Apparition of Our Lady in Europe": Sermon by Fr Robert Copsey SOLT. A Day With Mary, Shrine of St Augustine, Ramsgate, Kent, England. Saturday 10 May 2014.

Our Lady of Europe (Spanish: Nuestra Señora de Europa or Virgen de Europa) is a title given to the Blessed Virgin Mary as patroness of Gibraltar. The entire European continent was consecrated under the protection of Our Lady of Europe in the early 14th century from the Shrine in Gibraltar where devotion still continues to this day, over 700 years on.

Together with Saint Bernard of Clairvaux, Our Lady is a Catholic patron saint of Gibraltar.