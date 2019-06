Clicks 117

Dalai Lama, “Keep Europe for Europeans” (Watch, @Pontifex)

DefendTruth 1 1 hour ago

The Dalai Lama says that most refugees who entered Europe from Africa and the Middle East should be returned to their home countries, telling the BBC, “Keep Europe for Europeans”.

Share Like Chat More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post