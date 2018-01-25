Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
123
Must Watch , Dr. Jordan Peterson traps interviewer in her own LGBT logic
Tesa
1 hour ago
Follow
Chat
Channel 4 News’ full, fiery interview with clinical psychologist and professor Jordan B Peterson, whose views on gender have amassed great controversy - and a huge online following. He discusses the …
More
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
Jungerheld
now
...that was a fun half hour.
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Jungerheld
likes this.
1 minute ago