Know Mary to Know Jesus - May 15 - Homily - Fr Matthias

Clicks35Know Mary to Know Jesus - May 15 - Homily - Fr Matthias
In the homily on the Gospel for today (Tuesday 7th Week of Easter, May 15), Fr Matthias explains that one of the reasons Jesus is not known as He should be is that His Mother is not sufficiently … More
Co-Redeemer? No. Many are falling for the sakrilege that the Holy Virgin is a goddess, or some how, the fourth being of the Holy Trinity. This is another of the numerous attaks against our true Faith.
We must keep our fokus on our Christ, the Holy Word.
Jesus teaches us boldly: I the Lord Jesus, I Am the SINGULAR WAY TO ALMIGHTY GOD!
Mary, a pure and holy kreation, intervene for we faithful, ask … More
