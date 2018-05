Know Mary to Know Jesus - May 15 - Homily - Fr Matthias

Co-Redeemer? No. Many are falling for the sakrilege that the Holy Virgin is a goddess, or some how, the fourth being of the Holy Trinity. This is another of the numerous attaks against our true Faith.We must keep our fokus on our Christ, the Holy Word.Jesus teaches us boldly: I the Lord Jesus, I Am the SINGULAR WAY TO ALMIGHTY GOD!Mary, a pure and holy kreation, intervene for we faithful, ask … More