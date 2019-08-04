WATCH Dr. Andrew O'Regan proclaim that abortion is still wrong no matter what the vote last year.

"Now we are living in a culture where it's legal to destroy an unborn human life. Just because it's legal doesn't mean it's right and a baby is still a baby" WATCH Dr. Andrew O'Regan proclaim that … More





