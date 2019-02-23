Language

Saint Ethelbert, King and Confessor - 24 February

Born 552 Died: 24 February 616 at Canterbury, England of natural causes. Buried in the side chapel of Saint Martin in the abbey church of Saints Peter and Paul. Relics later translated to Canterbury.… More
