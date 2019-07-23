Clicks225

Aid to the Church in Need NW - Footage from the first Holy mass celebrated yesterday at the St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo, Sri Lanka, three months after the attack on Easter Sunda...

Tesa
Aid to the Church in Need NW on Twitter: "Footage from the first Holy mass celebrated yesterday at the St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo, Sri Lanka, three months after the attack on …More
Aid to the Church in Need NW on Twitter: "Footage from the first Holy mass celebrated yesterday at the St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo, Sri Lanka, three months after the attack on Easter Sunday where a suicide bomber killed close to 100 people on April 21st. Video ©CRTN twitter.com/…/115328165977462…"
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

hu.news and 3 other users link to it.
hu.news mentioned this post in Felnőtt férfiak? A bíboros és a pápa együtt sírtak.
es.news mentioned this post in ¿Hombres adultos? Un cardenal y el Papa lloraron juntos.
de.news mentioned this post in Erwachsene Männer? Kardinal und Papst weinten gemeinsam.
en.news mentioned this post in Adult Men? Cardinal and Pope Were Crying Together.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up