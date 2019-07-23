Aid to the Church in Need NW - Footage from the first Holy mass celebrated yesterday at the St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo, Sri Lanka, three months after the attack on Easter Sunda...

Aid to the Church in Need NW on Twitter: "Footage from the first Holy mass celebrated yesterday at the St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo, Sri Lanka, three months after the attack on … More

Aid to the Church in Need NW on Twitter: "Footage from the first Holy mass celebrated yesterday at the St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo, Sri Lanka, three months after the attack on Easter Sunday where a suicide bomber killed close to 100 people on April 21st. Video ©CRTN twitter.com/…/115328165977462…