Driving Out Empty Pride with the Memory

In the parable of the publican and the pharisee, note how the publican remembered his sins, whereas the Pharisee did not… Instead he remembered the sins of others. "O God, I give Thee thanks that I am not as the rest of men, extortioners, unjust, adulterers; as also this publican…" This shows us that overcoming sin and growing in grace, truth and virtue has a lot to do with memory. St. John Climacus: "Some drive out empty pride by thinking to the end of their lives of their past misdeeds, for which they were forgiven and which now serve as a spur to humility" (Ladder, step 25). When you have been rescued from a pit, rescued from slavery, it is good to remember what we are capable of (enslaving ourselves and falling back into the pit of vice) and what His Majesty rescued us from, and use it for good… to grow in humility. For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest