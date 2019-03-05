English
Login
Clicks
125
Vatican Sex Summit Report
Dr Bobus
2
1
Mar 5
Share
Like
Chat
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Don Reto Nay
likes this.
1 hour ago
Dr Bobus
yesterday
To summarize:
If his information is correct, McCarrick was recruited just after high school by Russian operatives who had a training center in St Gallen.
Like
Chat
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Dr Bobus
Mar 5
Church Militant. Report from Rome. Sex Summit--Day One
Like
Chat
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up