Clicks815

Easter Sunday

Lisi Sterndorfer
Pope Francis
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

it.news and 4 other users link to it.
it.news mentioned this post in Francesco non si genuflette: perfino la TV vaticana è imbarazzata.
de.news mentioned this post in Sogar das vatikanische Fernsehen findet es peinlich, dass Franziskus nicht kniet.
es.news mentioned this post in Francisco no se arrodilla – Incluso Vatican News está avergonzado.
fr.news mentioned this post in François ne se met pas à genoux - Même Vatican News est gêné....
en.news mentioned this post in Francis Doesn’t Genuflect – Even Vatican News Is Embarrassed.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up