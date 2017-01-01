The Summoned Self. Homily for the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, 2016.

Clicks48The Summoned Self. Homily for the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, 2016.
Mary, Mother of God - Solemnity
Book of Numbers 6:22-27.
The LORD said to Moses :
"Speak to Aaron and his sons and tell them: This is how you shall bless the Israelites. Say to them:
The LORD bless you and keep you!
The LORD let his face shine upon you, and be gracious to you!
The LORD look upon you kindly and give you peace!
So shall they invoke my name upon the Israelites, and I will bless them."
Psalms 67(66):2-3.5.6.8.
May God have pity on us and bless us;
may he let his face … [More]
