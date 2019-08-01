A SEVERE WARNING ABOUT WHAT THEY ARE PUTTING IN THESE FOODS....

FDA= Federal Depopulation Administration Nothing is safe anymore!! You can’t even grow your own food on decent soil!!! This is why it’s important to pray over your food!!! “NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST … More

FDA= Federal Depopulation Administration

Nothing is safe anymore!! You can’t even grow your own food on decent soil!!! This is why it’s important to pray over your food!!! “NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER” has more meaning to it than I thought!!!!!!! PRAY people PRAY!!