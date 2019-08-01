Episcopal Ordination of Rev. Fr. Yousef Matta for the Greek Melkite Church

| June 1st, Rev. Fr. Yousef Matta was ordinated Archbishop of the diocese of Acre, Haifa, Nazareth and all of Galilee for the Melkite Greek Catholics. The celebration was at 10:00 at the St. Joseph'… More

| June 1st, Rev. Fr. Yousef Matta was ordinated Archbishop of the diocese of Acre, Haifa, Nazareth and all of Galilee for the Melkite Greek Catholics. The celebration was at 10:00 at the St. Joseph's Church (Seminary) in Nazareth. | Sabato, 1 giugno, il P. Yousef Matta è stato ordinato Arcivescovo della Diocesi Cattolica Greco-Melchita di Acri, Haifa, Nazareth e tutta la Galilea. La celebrazione è stato alle 10:00 presso la Chiesa di San Giuseppe (Seminario) a Nazareth.