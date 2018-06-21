Francis Fell During Mass

Clicks350Francis Fell During Mass
Pope Francis had a little tumble at the end of Mass in Geneva on June 21. He also fell getting out of the minibus for the Ecumenical Meeting. Walking stick?
Although we obviously can’t see through the altar, it would seem that the chair the Pope was sitting on was situated on a platform that was up 2 steps from the altar. As he was coming down from the platform where the chair was on he stumbled off that platform and past the first step onto ground level. Had it not been for the man to his right, Francis would have clearly fallen to the floor which … More
