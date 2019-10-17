The belief that the natives should live in a human zoo is racism

Jonas Marcolino Macuxí is a professor of mathematics and lawyer who belongs to the Macushi tribe in northern Brazil. Until he was 18, he lived in extreme poverty with his people surviving through … More

Jonas Marcolino Macuxí is a professor of mathematics and lawyer who belongs to the Macushi tribe in northern Brazil. Until he was 18, he lived in extreme poverty with his people surviving through hunting and fishing. He strongly opposes closing indigenous people in a ghetto-like reserve. Macuxí told VoceControCorrente.it that 70% of his people want to live in modern civilisation, but the National Foundation of Indians explicitly forbids such a progress, wanting to keep the Indians in a primitive past.



Macuxí explains that the Indians used to have a natural exchange with the outside world. This changed after Second Vatican Council when so called theologians of liberation, environmental activists and political and religious indigenists and NGOs moved in, propagating a ghetto-ideology also championed by the Amazon Synod.



After Second Vatican Council , the Church in the Amazon changed radically. Macuxí says that the new missionaries worked hard to achieve the – quote – “absurd idea” of "returning to the past." The missionaries, mostly Europeans, encouraged the Indians to steal the land of people of European origin and to hate them. Macuxí calls liberation theology a disguised form of Communism. Quote, “In a short time the new missionaries came to destroy everything that their missionary predecessors had built over a century, in the name of an absurd primitivism”.



Macuxí says that before the Council there was a natural process of integration between the locals and Europeans. At the time, the missionaries used to bring the gospel. They celebrated the sacraments, spoke the Macuxi language, participated in local festivals, and helped the natives in agricultural work. Thanks to those missionaries, hospitals and schools arrived which guaranteed many indigenous people the possibility of graduating and thus expressing their potential. For Macuxí the belief that the natives should live in a human zoo is racism.