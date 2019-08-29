Francis as poisoner of the Church Bishop Athanasius Schneider told LifeSiteNews that the Abu Dhabi ideology will continue to paralyze the Church's missionary activity. He gathers from the document … More

Francis as poisoner of the Church



Bishop Athanasius Schneider told LifeSiteNews that the Abu Dhabi ideology will continue to paralyze the Church's missionary activity. He gathers from the document that Francis is contradicting Saint Paul’s Letter to the Romans by saying: "I am ashamed of the Gospel. I am ashamed to evangelize." The bishop compares the Abu Dhabi document and its implementation committee with a beautifully decorated but poisoned cake.



Abu Dhabi declaration contradicts the Bible



Schneider says that the Abu-Dhabi statement that God desires a multitude of conflicting religions, is objectively wrong and contradicts divine Revelation. God wants only one religion and he wants that all people worship the Most Holy Trinity. Schneider recalls the 2nd letter to the Thessalonians, which says that God - quote - will "retaliate against those who do not obey the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ."



Francis' Attempts at Peace Doomed to Fail



Schneider notes that the Abu Dhabi document is limited to worldly values such as “brotherhood”, “peace” and “coexistence”. But he stresses that attempts to achieve peace are doomed to failure if they are not proposed in the name of Jesus Christ. He admits that talking about brotherhood is seductive but warns that it promotes a neglection of the first commandment (“Thou shalt have no other gods before me”) and a betrayal of the Gospel. "World peace" or "brotherhood" cannot be achieved at the expense of the uniqueness of Christ and the Church.