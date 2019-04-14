FRANCIS: Most Humble Pope of All Time!

In this Remnant TV Short, we examine the bizarre scene at the Vatican last week when Pope Francis suddenly took it upon himself to start kissing the feet of some visiting dignitaries from Sudan. To … More

In this Remnant TV Short, we examine the bizarre scene at the Vatican last week when Pope Francis suddenly took it upon himself to start kissing the feet of some visiting dignitaries from Sudan. To see the Vicar of Christ, Successor of St. Peter, down on all fours like that did violence to the sensibilities of many Catholics, while giving others to believe this is the humblest pope in the history of the world! But is it humility that causes one to stand when others kneel, to keel when others stand, and to constantly be seeking out opportunities to single oneself out and to be different? By the way, we were told that the reason Francis rarely kneels in front of the Blessed Sacrament is because of problems with his legs. Was there some miraculous cure?