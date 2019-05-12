France: Nationalists honour French heroine Saint Joan of Arc at Paris rally

Ruptly on May 12 2019 Hundreds of French nationalists marched through Paris on Sunday to honour French national heroine and patron saint Joan of Arc. The rally, which is a yearly tradition, started … More

Ruptly on May 12 2019 Hundreds of French nationalists marched through Paris on Sunday to honour French national heroine and patron saint Joan of Arc. The rally, which is a yearly tradition, started from Saint-Augustin church and reached the Place de la Pyramide, where there is a statue of the French saint. There, the demonstrators left flowers and conducted prayers in honour of Joan of Arc. The event was organised by the French Catholic nationalist group Civitas and the French right-wing political movement Action Francaise. Civitas has previously organised marches to oppose same-sex marriage while Action Francaise, which has around 3,000 members, calls for the restoration of the French monarchy. Joan of Arc, 19, was executed by the English for the offence of 'cross-dressing' on May 30, 1431 in Normandy.