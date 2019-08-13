Rally for Life: Composition for all the children killed through abortion since its legislation

"This piece was inspired by the deep sense of unease I have over the concerted campaign to repeal the 8th amendment to our Constitution which states that all babies have the right to life. Those … More

"This piece was inspired by the deep sense of unease I have over the concerted campaign to repeal the 8th amendment to our Constitution which states that all babies have the right to life. Those opposed say that unborn children have no rights save by the whim and will of their mothers - something I find deeply upsetting and wrong."At the Rally for Life with Diarmuid MacGiolla Rua who played his beautiful composition after a minutes silence for all the children whose life and future was brutally taken from them since abortion has been legalised here.March for their Lives is on Saturday, 7th September in Belfast City Centre, 2pm in Custom House Square, be there!