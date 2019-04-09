2019-04 Interview with the lead architect on Notre Dame, Mr. Mouton

Stay close to Our Lady. Comfort her & offer your suffering along with hers. Don't despair. Remember her words:



" In the end, My Immaculate Heart will triumph." Our Lady of Fatima



"This, then, will mark the arrival of My hour, when I, in a marvelous way will dethrone the proud and cursed Satan, trampling him under My feet and fettering him in the infernal abyss. Thus the Church and Country will … More

Stay close to Our Lady. Comfort her & offer your suffering along with hers. Don't despair. Remember her words:



" In the end, My Immaculate Heart will triumph." Our Lady of Fatima



"This, then, will mark the arrival of My hour, when I, in a marvelous way will dethrone the proud and cursed Satan, trampling him under My feet and fettering him in the infernal abyss. Thus the Church and Country will finally be free of his cruel tyranny. " Our Lady of Good Success



We already know how this whole thing ends. It's difficult to see it unfold before our very eyes. God put each and every one of us here during this time for a reason. Trust in Him. We just have to persevere until the end.