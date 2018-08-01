Our Lady Of The Angels of The Portiuncula - August 2

Clicks61Our Lady Of The Angels of The Portiuncula - August 2
Clicks61
breski1 The Feast of Pardon, as it is called in Italy, always attracts thousands of visitors and pilgrims to Assisi. According to legend and later historical fragments, St. Francis of Assisi … More
Write a comment
Pacocatolic likes this.
L'indulgence de la Portioncule demain le 2 août jusqu'à minuit.
blog.catholicapedia.net/…/de-lindulgence-…
blog.catholicapedia.net/…/de-lindulgence-…
Irapuato likes this.
dvdenise likes this.
August 2nd is the feast of Portiuncula. A plenary indulgence is available to anyone who will:
1. Receive sacramental confession within 20 days prior to or following the day the indulgence is sought)
2. Receive the Holy Eucharist at Holy Mass on August 2nd
3. Enter a parish church and, with a contrite heart, pray the Our Father, Apostles Creed, and a prayer of his/her own choosing… More
1. Receive sacramental confession within 20 days prior to or following the day the indulgence is sought)
2. Receive the Holy Eucharist at Holy Mass on August 2nd
3. Enter a parish church and, with a contrite heart, pray the Our Father, Apostles Creed, and a prayer of his/her own choosing… More