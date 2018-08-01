Language

Clicks
61
Our Lady Of The Angels of The Portiuncula - August 2

Irapuato 4 2
breski1 The Feast of Pardon, as it is called in Italy, always attracts thousands of visitors and pilgrims to Assisi. According to legend and later historical fragments, St. Francis of Assisi … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Irapuato
Pacocatolic
Like
More
Irapuato
dvdenise MERCI
Like
More
dvdenise
L'indulgence de la Portioncule demain le 2 août jusqu'à minuit.
blog.catholicapedia.net/…/de-lindulgence-…
Like
More
Irapuato likes this. 
Irapuato
August 2nd is the feast of Portiuncula. A plenary indulgence is available to anyone who will:
1. Receive sacramental confession within 20 days prior to or following the day the indulgence is sought)
2. Receive the Holy Eucharist at Holy Mass on August 2nd
3. Enter a parish church and, with a contrite heart, pray the Our Father, Apostles Creed, and a prayer of his/her own choosing… More
Like
More