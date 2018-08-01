Our Lady Of The Angels of The Portiuncula - August 2

August 2nd is the feast of Portiuncula. A plenary indulgence is available to anyone who will:

1. Receive sacramental confession within 20 days prior to or following the day the indulgence is sought)

2. Receive the Holy Eucharist at Holy Mass on August 2nd

3. Enter a parish church and, with a contrite heart, pray the Our Father, Apostles Creed, and a prayer of his/her own choosing…