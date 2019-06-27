Jewish Rabbi Speaking at Rally in NYC Protesting the Israeli Forced Draft

Speech by Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro at an anti-Zionist rally outside the Israeli Consulate in New York City, on Friday June 21, 2019. The rally was held in response to recent escalation of the drafting … More

Speech by Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro at an anti-Zionist rally outside the Israeli Consulate in New York City, on Friday June 21, 2019. The rally was held in response to recent escalation of the drafting of girls into the Israeli army and the recent arrest of 3 women activists for providing legal advice to girls facing military draft.