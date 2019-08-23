WEAPONS of MASS DESTRUCTION: Why They Destroyed Liturgy First

From the Catholic Identity Conference 2018, Father Gregory Pendergraft of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter breaks down how the Revolution used the New Mass to undermine the faith of millions. … More

From the Catholic Identity Conference 2018, Father Gregory Pendergraft of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter breaks down how the Revolution used the New Mass to undermine the faith of millions. Father makes the poignant observation that whereas most lay Catholics were exposed to the New Mass only one hour per week, the Catholic priest was exposed to it every day--which is why the priesthood has been all but destroyed over the past half century. Father then explains how from Vatican II moving forward, the war against the priesthood become more profound and pronounced as time went on. The removing of the sacred language, the nixing of the minor orders, the removal of the prayers at the foot of the altar as well as multiple references to sacrifice--it was all done on purpose to destroy the priesthood and transfer the Mass into something very much like Thomas Cranmer’s Protestant service. This is the sermon for all those who've been spreading misinformation about the FSSP for years, saying these good priests love Vatican II and think the New Mass is just fine and dandy. As this video makes abundantly obvious, this is just a silly lie. This talk was given last year at the CIC, but Father Pendergraft will be speaking again at the Catholic Identity Conference 2019, along with Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Steve Mosher, Chris Ferrara, Father Wegner (SSPX) and many others. RTV’s own Michael J. Matt will be the CIC’s master of ceremonies. For more information or to register for one of the last few seats at this year’s Catholic Identity Conference in Pittsburgh on the weekend of November 2, 2019, visit our website right now: catholicidentityconference.org