Language

Clicks
55
Expert: ‘Homo-tyranny is upon us’

Atanasio de Trento 1 3
ROME, May 28, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) – Europe’s foremost expert on homosexuality, pedophilia, and gays within the Catholic priesthood said that gay ideology actually “hates marriage” and sees Humanae … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Anne T.
The unholy attitude to this sodomite agressive movement by the Vatican for many decades shows clearly that this article is true. No One who supports or hides this gay homosexual -pedophile agenda goes to Heaven....but directly to Hell... All of Them go to Gehenna...
www.dailymotion.com/video/x3ntuuv
www.awrsipe.com/…/2008-10-03-Comm…
Like
More