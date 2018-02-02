Language

Clicks
97
Daily Bible Reading 02 February 2018 of Catholic Mass

Irapuato
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Sophronius of Jerusalem "I came into the world as light, so that everyone who believes in me might not remain in darkness" (Jn 12:46) Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Irapuato
Presentation of the Lord - Feast

Book of Malachi 3:1-4.
Thus says the Lord God: Lo, I am sending my messenger to prepare the way before me; and suddenly there will come to the temple the Lord whom you seek, and the messenger of the covenant whom you desire. Yes, he is coming, says the Lord of hosts.
But who will endure the day of his coming? And who can stand when he appears? For he … More
Like
More