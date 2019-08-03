The Former Villanova basketball star who gave up hoops to join a monastery | SC Featured

Shelly Pennefather was a top-five basketball recruit coming out of high school. She grew up with a strong religious background and that played major role in her college selection as she chose … More

Shelly Pennefather was a top-five basketball recruit coming out of high school. She grew up with a strong religious background and that played major role in her college selection as she chose Villanova University. Pennefather holds the all-time scoring record for men and women at Villanova. Pennefather moved to Japan after college to play professional basketball. She made a deal with God that if she could pull her team out of last place and into the playoffs, she would vow to owe her time and postseason bonus to Mother Teresa's convent in Pennsylvania. Her team made the playoffs and she later gave up her basketball career to join the monastery, a life where she can only embrace her family once every 25 years.