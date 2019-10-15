Clicks211
HUGE SIGN OF HOPE: Schneider, Burke Speak in Rome
HUGE SIGN OF HOPE: Schneider, Burke Speak in Rome
From Rome, Michael Matt reports on a major event that happened this evening just across from the Vatican Press Office, when Bishop Schneider and Diane Montagna announced a comprehensive work that covers Bishop Schneider's thoughts on everything from Pope Francis to the Society of St. Pius X to Freemasonry. Cardinal Raymond Burke spoke, as did Roberto de Mattei and 'Papal Posse' star, Father Gerald Murray. The clans are uniting the traditional Catholic counterrevolution is alive and well. Please Support RTV in Rome: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home
Blessed St Teresa's day
My impression of Michael Matt, "Oh look! Schneider and Burke said something. This is huge! Let's unite and go to my website." In this video we have more novus ordo drivel from VII modernists dancing around the apostasy taking place.
If they do not excommunicate or declare excommunicated as per canon 1364, 1329 those who merit excommunication, how can we say that they are being faithful to their Apostolic Duties or to Jesus?
The Video is about an October 14 book presentation in Palazzo Cesi, in the Via della Conciliazione, opposite the press Office. The book by Bishop Athanasius Schneider, in conversation with American journalist Diane Montagna, entitled Christus Vincit: Christ's Triumph over the Darkness of Our Age (Angelico Press, 2019).
All the speakers called on Catholics today, especially bishops, to be faithful to the teaching of the faith once handed down, and they praised Bishop Schneider for his courage and fidelity in this task.
Speakers included Cardinal Raymond Burke, Professor Roberto de Mattei, and Father Gerald Murray.
