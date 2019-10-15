HUGE SIGN OF HOPE: Schneider, Burke Speak in Rome

The Video is about an October 14 book presentation in Palazzo Cesi, in the Via della Conciliazione, opposite the press Office. The book by Bishop Athanasius Schneider, in conversation with American journalist Diane Montagna, entitled Christus Vincit: Christ's Triumph over the Darkness of Our Age (Angelico Press, 2019).



All the speakers called on Catholics today, especially bishops, to be faithfu… More

The Video is about an October 14 book presentation in Palazzo Cesi, in the Via della Conciliazione, opposite the press Office. The book by Bishop Athanasius Schneider, in conversation with American journalist Diane Montagna, entitled Christus Vincit: Christ's Triumph over the Darkness of Our Age (Angelico Press, 2019).



All the speakers called on Catholics today, especially bishops, to be faithful to the teaching of the faith once handed down, and they praised Bishop Schneider for his courage and fidelity in this task.



Speakers included Cardinal Raymond Burke, Professor Roberto de Mattei, and Father Gerald Murray.