Germany, What Catholic procession has to endure.
HerzMariae
25 minutes ago
This is a Catholic procession in Germany. Pay attention to the protesters that they have to walk through.
foward
17 minutes ago
Where is the hate speach now?
HerzMariae
14 minutes ago
