Syria Names Foreign Secret Agents Trapped in Aleppo

KTOZ JAK BOG 13 hours ago

americans, british, israelis, french, turkish intelligence

were implemented in Syria

for making STIR and overthrow Syrian government .



Imagine

Syrian, Iran, Russian intelligence

implemented in

USA

Great Britain,

France,

Israel,

Turkey

supporting antigovernment rebels

with money, arms and trainers

for overthrowing these countries governments.



IT is NOT RIGHT PATH.



JEZUS and MARIA