Syria Names Foreign Secret Agents Trapped in Aleppo

Abramo
Very interesting information about Syria. Very interesting.
KTOZ JAK BOG
americans, british, israelis, french, turkish intelligence
were implemented in Syria
for making STIR and overthrow Syrian government .

Imagine
Syrian, Iran, Russian intelligence
implemented in
USA
Great Britain,
France,
Israel,
Turkey
supporting antigovernment rebels
with money, arms and trainers
for overthrowing these countries governments.

IT is NOT RIGHT PATH.

JEZUS and MARIA
