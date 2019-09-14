Anniversary of Summorum Pontificum

Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. Sermon in 2012 (5th anniversary of the Motu Proprio) An analogy is drawn between the treasure of the Cross of Christ, lost for a while and then recovered … More



The website

Patreon account to support us monthly -

Paypal is Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. Sermon in 2012 (5th anniversary of the Motu Proprio) An analogy is drawn between the treasure of the Cross of Christ, lost for a while and then recovered and returned to Jerusalem, and the traditional form of the Latin Mass which was lost after the 1960s and restored to the the New Jerusalem, the Holy Catholic Church, with the implementation of Summorum Pontificum five years ago. To comment please visit www.reginaprophetarum.org & please say 3 Hail Mary's for the priestThe website sensusfidelium.us Patreon account to support us monthly - www.patreon.com/SensusFidelium Paypal is www.paypal.me/SensusFidelium