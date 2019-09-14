Clicks56
Anniversary of Summorum Pontificum
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. Sermon in 2012 (5th anniversary of the Motu Proprio) An analogy is drawn between the treasure of the Cross of Christ, lost for a while and then recovered and returned to Jerusalem, and the traditional form of the Latin Mass which was lost after the 1960s and restored to the the New Jerusalem, the Holy Catholic Church, with the implementation of Summorum Pontificum five years ago.
