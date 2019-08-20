Clicks12
Our Lady of the Assumption: Destroyer of All Heresies
The two definitions of Our Lady, in the 19th & 20th centuries, combats modern errors in the world. For more please visit www.institute-christ-king.org/wausau-sermons & remember to say 3 Hail Marys …More
The two definitions of Our Lady, in the 19th & 20th centuries, combats modern errors in the world. For more please visit www.institute-christ-king.org/wausau-sermons & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest
The website sensusfidelium.us
To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/
Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible
The website sensusfidelium.us
To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/
Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible