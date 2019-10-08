Clicks266

17th Sunday After Pentecost

BrAlexisBugnolo
13
Father John Stone, of the Society of St Augustine preaches with ferver a truly magisterial discourse against the PAGAN RITUALS IN THE VATICAN GARDENS. Watch at about 20 minutes into this videoMore
Father John Stone, of the Society of St Augustine preaches with ferver a truly magisterial discourse against the PAGAN RITUALS IN THE VATICAN GARDENS. Watch at about 20 minutes into this video
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Tesa
Fr Stone is a great and brave defender of the Catholic Faith (interesting twitter feed, he should comment here sometimes)
  • Report
BrAlexisBugnolo likes this.
HerzMariae and 2 more users like this.
HerzMariae likes this.
KoalaLumpur likes this.
BrAlexisBugnolo likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up