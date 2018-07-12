Clicks752Is Pope Francis’ Pontificate the Stalin Area of the Catholic Church?
Clicks752
Is Pope Francis’ Pontificate the Stalin Area of the Catholic Church? Pope Francis speaks about “collegiality” and “decentralisation” but he governs like a brutal, merciless autocrat. The most recent … More
Write a comment
yuca2111 likes this.
A Rude Preacher Proclaiming a “Forgiving” God
“If you include God in these issues, son of a bi*ch, I will kill you. Or, “Why are you fu**ing the name of the Lord against me?” Recently, Duterte called God “stupid” for letting temptation exist.
Considering that the dominate religion in the Philippines is Catholicism, I wonder what Duterte is thinking, if he does think. His comments appear to be … More
“If you include God in these issues, son of a bi*ch, I will kill you. Or, “Why are you fu**ing the name of the Lord against me?” Recently, Duterte called God “stupid” for letting temptation exist.
Considering that the dominate religion in the Philippines is Catholicism, I wonder what Duterte is thinking, if he does think. His comments appear to be … More
Like
Leone likes this.