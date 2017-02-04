Daily Bible Reading 4 February 2017 of Catholic Mass

Clicks17Daily Bible Reading 4 February 2017 of Catholic Mass
Clicks17
Write a comment …
Saturday of the Fourth week in Ordinary Time
Letter to the Hebrews 13:15-17.20-21.
Brothers and sisters: Through Jesus, let us continually offer God a sacrifice of praise, that is, the fruit of lips that confess his name.
Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have; God is pleased by sacrifices of that kind.
Obey your leaders and defer to them, for they keep watch over you and will have to give an account, that they may fulfill their task with joy and not with sorrow, for … [More]
Letter to the Hebrews 13:15-17.20-21.
Brothers and sisters: Through Jesus, let us continually offer God a sacrifice of praise, that is, the fruit of lips that confess his name.
Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have; God is pleased by sacrifices of that kind.
Obey your leaders and defer to them, for they keep watch over you and will have to give an account, that they may fulfill their task with joy and not with sorrow, for … [More]
Like