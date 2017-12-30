Language

Father wants to be cool on Christmas

Tesa
Jungerheld
#AnotherNewEvangelizationFail
Dr Stuart Reiss
Yes it’s likely Philipines or somewhere in the east, gone Ad western rather than Ad Orientem.
BrTomFordeOFMCap
When the priest stopped facing the Lord (and ended up facing the people) the temptation arose for the priest, especially in our media-centred age, to become an entertainer and to turn the sanctuary into a stage and the altar into a prop. Add in injunctions to be 'relevant' and competition from noisy, praise-centred evangelicals and pentecostals and we get this. Seeing the size of the congregation… More
Dr Stuart Reiss
Father lets out at Christmas he’s an idiot ? Francis effect?
