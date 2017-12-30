Father wants to be cool on Christmas

Write a comment …
Yes it’s likely Philipines or somewhere in the east, gone Ad western rather than Ad Orientem.
When the priest stopped facing the Lord (and ended up facing the people) the temptation arose for the priest, especially in our media-centred age, to become an entertainer and to turn the sanctuary into a stage and the altar into a prop. Add in injunctions to be 'relevant' and competition from noisy, praise-centred evangelicals and pentecostals and we get this. Seeing the size of the congregation… MoreView 2 more likes.
Father lets out at Christmas he’s an idiot ? Francis effect?