Defending Our Catholic Heritage: Rejecting HexFest

Under the shadow of Saint Louis Cathedral and other locations, faithful Catholics protest the Hell inspired event called HexFest which gathers practitioners of witchcraft, voodoo and the occult, from New Orleans and from around the world at the Bourbon- Orleans Hotel.



The sinister event has been held at the former convent since 2015, which was formerly the convent of the Sisters of the Holy Family.



“I am the Lord thy God, who brought thee out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. Thou shalt not have strange gods before me.”



The moral free-fall so evidently affecting the Crescent City and the whole world will not cease until those who still bear an ember of faith, raise their hearts to the Most Holy Virgin, Mother of God, The Immaculate, in whom we can have all confidence; and pray that She works the great interventions of God so needed in our days.



With joy do we defend our Catholic heritage. Even when the very bowels of Hell rage against us, we can rejoice with the certainty of the final victory, remembering God’s declaration to the serpent so long ago, “She shall crush thy head, and thou shalt lie in wait for Her heel.”



Our Lady of Prompt Succor, hasten to help us!

Venerable Henriette Delille, pray for us and for New Orleans!



