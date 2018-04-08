A Raccoon at Mass || ViralHog

Clicks69A Raccoon at Mass || ViralHog
Clicks69
Occurred on May 2, 2018 / University of San Diego, California, USA "Early on during Mass, I had heard people laughing and chattering and eventually my friend pointed out to me the raccoon on the … More
Write a comment …
I happend to be present at an Orthodox liturgy today. I don't think the faithful there (the church was packed full, many young people, children) would have broken out in laughter and noice if a raccoon had appeared at the iconostasis. Something has gone wrong with the "Catholics"...